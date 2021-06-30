Covid-19: Tickets for England fans in Italy, and booster jab for over-50s

The NHS has been given the go ahead to start planning a Covid vaccine booster programme in the UK before this winter. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has issued advice that those who are most vulnerable to Covid should get a third dose - meaning all adults over 50 and anyone younger who qualifies for a flu jab. The current vaccines are thought to protect people against serious illness for at least six months - although there's no firm data on exactly how long immunity lasts. The idea is that boosters will help maintain protection against Covid and new variants. More on how the UK's vaccine rollout is going here.