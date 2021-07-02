BBC News

Covid: Lockdown restrictions explained in five South Asian languages

People in England are very likely to be able to return to "pretty much life before Covid" this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

But for now, there are still Covid restrictions across the UK.

BBC Asian Network is helping people in the South Asian community understand what you can and can't do until restrictions are fully lifted, with advice in five South Asian languages: Urdu, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Gujarati.

Urdu

Haroon Rashid reminds you what the government's advice is, in Urdu.

media captionHaroon Rashid: What Covid restrictions do we still have to live with?

Punjabi

Ishleen Kaur reminds what the government's advice is, in Punjabi.

media captionIshleen Kaur: What Covid restrictions do we still have to live with?

Gujarati

Ushma Mistry reminds you what the government's advice is, in Gujarati.

media captionUshma Mistry: What Covid restrictions do we still have to live with?

Tamil

Jeyapragash Nallusamy reminds you what the government's advice is, in Tamil.

media captionJeyapragash Nallusamy: What Covid restrictions do we still have to live with?

Sylheti

Dr Abdul Mannan reminds you what the government's advice is, in Sylheti.

media captionDr Abdul Mannan: What Covid restrictions do we still have to live with?

