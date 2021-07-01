Covid-19: PM to set out rules easing and a different Fringe festival

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival Society has put tickets for 170 shows on sale for the world-famous festival, which runs from 6 to 30 August. Given the challenges of Covid, it's quite a feat, and no-one knows quite what to expect from a very different festival this year. While more shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks there will be nowhere near the 3,800 shows in years before the pandemic. Although the latest Scottish government guidance is that social distancing should be unnecessary by 9 August, most venues are understandably nervous. It means a blended programme with outdoor performances as well as indoor ones, and digital shows will take place.