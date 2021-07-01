Covid-19: PM to set out rules easing and a different Fringe festival
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. PM to set out rules easing in next few days
Boris Johnson has said he hopes England will return to as close to the pre-pandemic status quo as possible on 19 July. He said he will set out what step four of the roadmap out of lockdown - due in just over two weeks - will look like in the next few days. But he added some "extra precautions" may still be needed. The prime minister said double Covid jabs would be a "liberator" for travel, while he asked parents and teachers to be "patient" over school bubbles needing to isolate.
2. Call to change Covid symptom list
Leading scientists are calling for the UK's official list of Covid symptoms to be expanded to ensure cases are not missed. They point out the World Health Organization and US guidance include many other symptoms - such as a sore throat and runny nose. Current NHS advice says people should self-isolate and get a test if they have a high fever, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste. But the group of experts points out not everyone who catches Covid displays these classic symptoms, with a runny nose, headaches and muscle aches more commonly seen in younger people.
3. Hospital apologises to parents stopped from seeing dying son
A hospital has pledged to review visiting restrictions after apologising for preventing parents from seeing their dying son in his final weeks. Ollie Bibby died of leukaemia at University College London Hospital (UCLH) on 5 May and his case was highlighted by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons on Wednesday. His mother Penny Bibby said a letter from Tim Jaggard, acting chief executive of UCLH, was a "pleasant surprise" and she hoped it would help other people be with their loved ones in hospital.
4. Thailand takes 'risk' on quarantine-free travel
Thailand has welcomed its first quarantine-free tourists back to the island of Phuket as the country tries to reboot its tourism industry. About 250 people, mainly from the Middle East, were expected to arrive on four flights on Thursday. They do not need to quarantine, but they cannot travel to the mainland for 14 days. It is hoped the scheme will help support the Thai tourism industry, which accounts for about a fifth of the country's economy- with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha saying "we have to accept the risk so Thai people can make a living".
5. A very different Fringe festival
The Edinburgh Fringe Festival Society has put tickets for 170 shows on sale for the world-famous festival, which runs from 6 to 30 August. Given the challenges of Covid, it's quite a feat, and no-one knows quite what to expect from a very different festival this year. While more shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks there will be nowhere near the 3,800 shows in years before the pandemic. Although the latest Scottish government guidance is that social distancing should be unnecessary by 9 August, most venues are understandably nervous. It means a blended programme with outdoor performances as well as indoor ones, and digital shows will take place.
And there's more...
And with the European Union rolling out its new Covid passport scheme you can find out what it means for travel here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- BUILDING QUEERTOPIA: Riyadh Khalaf discusses how he would build a utopia
- BEING AN INTERRACIAL COUPLE IN BRITAIN: Matt and Bongi look at the cultural differences in their marriage