Covid-19: NHS doctors consider pay action and Merkel to discuss travel with PM
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Senior doctors consider action over pay rise
The government says a 1% pay rise for NHS workers in England is all it can afford amid the financial pressures of the pandemic. Nurses have called that an insult and threatened to strike. Now senior doctors in England will be consulted on industrial action - in the form of refusing to work overtime, which could affect patient clinics - if the offer is not improved to a figure nearer 4%.
2. Merkel to discuss travel rules on final UK visit
Covid travel restrictions will be on the agenda - along with trade and post-Brexit relations - when Angela Merkel makes her last official visit to the UK as German chancellor later. She will meet Boris Johnson for talks at the PM's country residence, Chequers. Mrs Merkel is thought to want to ban all UK tourists from entering the European Union because of concerns over the Delta Covid variant.
3. Bars and restaurants struggle with staff isolating
After a rollercoaster year of lockdown-enforced closures, overhauling how they work and installing numerous hygiene measures, the Alford Arms pub in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, is closed again. Owners Becky and David Salisbury say a staff member tested positive for Covid, meaning self-isolation for colleagues - and no trade - for 10 days. They are far from the only ones, and the industry argues the situation is unsustainable.
4. Welsh vaccination centres to take walk-ins
Vaccination centres across most of Wales will be open for people to walk in without an appointment from Saturday. Three-quarters of people aged under 50 in Wales have now had their first Covid-19 jab, the Welsh government says. All over-18s should already have received an offer of a vaccine and young adults in particular are urged to attend.
5. Lorry driver shortage threatens Haribo sweets
Building materials, microprocessors, garden chairs... We've got used to supply shortages during the pandemic but can we cope without sweets? German confectionery giant Haribo says it is struggling to deliver to shops in the UK because there aren't enough lorry drivers. The Road Haulage Association estimates 30,000 HGV driving tests didn't happen last year.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
