Covid-19: Germany hopes to welcome double-jabbed Brits and UK infections rising

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "very confident" there "will not prove to be a problem" for travellers who have received the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab made in India. It follows reports that the European Union's Covid passport scheme does not recognise certain doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine known as Covishield. But UK expert Prof Adam Finn said the jabs were "exactly the same stuff". The UK's medicines watchdog has shared its assessment of the vaccines with its European counterpart to assist the approvals process, No 10 said.