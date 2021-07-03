Covid-19: Doctors urge PM to keep measures after 19 July, and celebrity Covid campaign film

Just over two weeks before England is due to lift all coronavirus restrictions, doctors are urging the government to keep targeted measures in place amid an "alarming" rise in cases. All legal restrictions are due to be lifted on 19 July. But the British Medical Association said measures were "crucial" to protecting the NHS, people's health, the economy and education. Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said the easing of restrictions was not a binary "all or nothing" decision and that "sensible, cautious measures" were still required. See how many cases are in your area. And what's the roadmap for lifting lockdown?