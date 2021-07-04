Covid-19: 'Compelling' health argument for easing lockdown, and retail abuse warnings
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Strong health argument for easing lockdown - Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said there is a compelling argument that easing coronavirus restrictions is needed for the country's health. Although the steps the country has taken have saved countless lives, rules have caused a shocking rise in domestic violence and a terrible impact on mental health, Mr Javid says. He adds that we need to learn to live with Covid, and acknowledges that "cases are going to rise significantly". What is the roadmap for lifting lockdown? And how much will life change in England on 19 July?
2. Don't allow shop abuse to worsen, bosses urge PM
The prime minister needs to take action against violence and abuse directed towards shop staff, the leaders of 100 retail brands have said. In an open letter, retail bosses from stores including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Ikea and Aldi, said the situation "cannot be allowed to get any worse". The Co-op recorded a fourfold rise in violent crime between 2014 and 2020, with things becoming even worse during the pandemic, according to bosses.
3. Youth clubs fear for children 'lost to the streets'
"I've witnessed them sitting in the field across from us doing drugs at 15 - I would have never have dreamt it," Paula Mahoney, a youth worker in Merthyr Tydfil, said. As youth clubs in Wales remain closed due to Covid restrictions, there are fears that children are being "lost to the streets". Some have fallen into gangs, others have been struggling with their mental health, and in some cases they have started using drink and drugs, youth workers warn, as they call for children to be let back into clubs.
4. Charles reveals favourite songs on radio show
What do Diana Ross, Edith Piaf and Barbra Streisand all have in common? They are among the Prince of Wales's favourite artists - an insight shared as part of a special show on hospital radio to thank NHS staff and volunteers. Airing at midday, Prince Charles's 13-song playlist will be released on Spotify. The hour-long programme was recorded as part of a national Thank You Day, which is being held to celebrate people who helped respond to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Wembley arch, the Liver building in Liverpool and Salisbury Cathedral were among dozens of sites across England to be lit up in blue on Saturday to thank NHS staff, and mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS on Monday.
5. 'Buying a skipping rope saved me, mentally'
"It saved me mentally, it saved me from worrying about work, it saved me from being upset about my wedding. It just gave me a whole distraction," Lauren Flymen, from St Albans in Hertfordshire, said. After losing her job and postponing her wedding during the pandemic, Ms Flymen learnt to do jump rope. She's now become a social media star, with 150,000 followers on TikTok.
