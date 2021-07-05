Covid-19: PM on easing lockdown and Queen awards NHS
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM to set out final lockdown easing for England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal plans for the next, and final step, out of lockdown. We "learn to live with this virus, we must... exercise judgement when going about our lives", he says. He is due to announce the next steps on social distancing, face coverings, working from home and care home visits at a news conference later. Coronavirus cases have been rising and Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth warned that letting this happen "with no action means further pressure on the NHS, more sickness, disruption to education - and risks a new variant emerging with a selection advantage". But no change will be implemented until the "four tests" are met and a final decision will be made on 12 July, after a review of the latest data. Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own coronavirus rules.
2. Queen awards NHS George Cross
"You have the enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation of us all," the Queen said in a handwritten message as she awarded the George Cross to the NHS. The health service, which marks its 73rd anniversary, has been recognised for "acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger" - the criteria for the award brought in by King George VI in 1940 - and it "recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations" the Queen said. Describing the award as "unprecedented", NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens says it recognises the "skill, compassion and fortitude" of NHS staff, who had responded to "the worst pandemic in a century and the greatest challenge this country has faced since World War Two".
3. Indonesia faces oxygen crisis amid worsening Covid surge
Indonesia's government has ordered oxygen producers to prioritise medical needs as a surge in Covid cases has led to shortages in a number of cities. The country is currently recording more than 25,000 new cases every day following increased travel and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. Hospitals say they are struggling, with one reporting that 63 patients died as it grappled with depleting oxygen. Read more here.
4. What is the future of the anti-lockdown movement?
The anti-lockdown movement has been making its feelings known about the measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus. But as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the final step to ease restrictions in England, what will become of the group once they are lifted? Find out here.
5. Training with a makeshift pool
How does an Olympic hopeful train during lockdown? Seventeen-year-old Evie Davis, who represented Team GB at the European Swimming Championships, used a giant paddling pool when pools closed during the pandemic. Watch her story.
And there's more...
With an announcement due later on the finals step to ease restrictions in England, here's a reminder of the roadmap for lifting lockdown.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
