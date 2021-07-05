Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate due to Covid contact
- Published
The Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid.
Catherine had been due at a St Paul's Cathedral service to celebrate the work of the NHS during the pandemic.
She was then scheduled to attend a Buckingham Palace event for NHS staff.
Kensington Palace said she does not have any symptoms, but is "following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home".
It said the duchess last week "came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive".
Catherine's last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday when she toured the venue and met staff in its museum and Centre Court kitchen.
She also sat with the Duke of Kent in the royal box on Centre Court, and with former British number one tennis player Tim Henman on Court 14 to watch Jamie Murray play in a men's doubles match.
The duchess, who has received both her Covid jabs, began self-isolating on Friday after being alerted that afternoon.
The PA News Agency says she follows the royal household testing regime by taking lateral flow tests twice a week.
It reports she additionally took lateral flow tests before visiting Wimbledon and watching England's Euro 2020 victory against Germany last Tuesday at Wembley with Prince William and Prince George. Both results were negative.
Prince William contracted Covid last spring but was able to carry on with telephone and online engagements while being treated by royal doctors.