Covid-19: England's school bubbles to go and Germany lifts UK traveller ban

Singer Richard Ashcroft has pulled out of a Sheffield music festival after it became part of the government's pilot events programme. He had been due to headline the Sunday night at Tramlines, which takes place from 23-25 July in front of 40,000 people. The former Verve front man apologised to fans via Twitter but added, alongside laughing emojis: "The words government experiment and festival..." Tramlines say they respect his decision and will find a new headliner.