Afghanistan: Most British troops have left - PM
All British troops assigned to Nato's mission in Afghanistan are returning home and most have already left, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
The PM said there could "never be a perfect moment" to withdraw, but it was "never intended to be permanent".
The UK military has been in Afghanistan since 2001, with more than 450 British troops dying during the conflict with the Taliban and fighters from al-Qaeda.
The US has said it will withdraw all forces by 11 September.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said after the majority of troops returned home in 2014, about 750 service personnel stayed in Afghanistan under Nato's mission to train and assist the country's security forces.
"No-one should doubt the gains of the last 20 years," he told MPs. "But nor can we shrink from the hard reality of the situation today."
He said the situation in Afghanistan now is "very different" compared to 20 years ago when the country was "the epicentre of global terrorism".
"We and our Nato allies were always going to withdraw our forces," Mr Johnson said. "The only question was when, and there could never be a perfect moment."