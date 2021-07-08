Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel rule details and infections rise in men during Euros
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Quarantine-free travel rules for double-jabbed to be revealed
Scrapping quarantine for double-jabbed travellers returning to the UK from amber countries has been widely reported. But the details of how it will work, when it would come into effect and what it means for fully-vaccinated parents with unvaccinated children haven't yet been revealed by the government. That should change when Transport Secretary Grant Shapps makes a statement to MPs this morning. It comes as travel bosses have been calling for rules to be eased so the industry can reopen more fully. Strict rules due to coronavirus mean people returning to the UK from countries on the amber or red list must isolate for 10 days, whether they are vaccinated or not.
2. Watching Euros may be behind rise in Covid in men
England's Euro 2020 progress could be behind infections rising faster among men than women in the past two weeks, Imperial College London data suggests. Men were 30% more likely than women to test positive for Covid, according to the React study which tested more than 47,000 volunteers across England between 24 June and 5 July. These infections have not resulted in a large number of people needing hospital treatment or dying, the study found.
3. What is the Euro 2020 final ticket situation?
England are through to the final of Euro 2020 and will face Italy on Sunday at Wembley. But what is the situation with tickets? There will be at least 60,000 fans at Wembley - although there are reports a full crowd of 90,000 could watch the match. Tickets have sold out to the general public, according to Uefa's website. Italy's supporters are unable to fly to England for the game due to travel restrictions but fully vaccinated fans or those who can show a negative lateral flow test from the previous 48 hours are allowed at Wembley. Find out more.
4. How de-cluttering grew Facebook Marketplace to one billion users
Sayantani Mitra says she now scrolls through listings on Facebook Marketplace "for hours" instead of scouring charity shops, like she did before the pandemic, for everything from clothes to furniture and bags to accessories. The 28-year-old hunts for second-hand bargains on websites and apps, which reflects the growing trend of how more and more people shop. Facebook Marketplace's user numbers have soared during the pandemic and now there are more than one billion global users - up from a reported 800 million in 2018. Read more here.
5. The couple helping Covid vaccine rollout in Uganda
Jill and Greg Vine have been helping the vaccine rollout in the hardest to reach areas of Uganda. The couple, from Bristol, have been flying relief organisations, ministers and even refrigerators to remote communities. Find out more about their story.
And there's more...
As the government plans to set out the details of quarantine-free travel here's a reminder of the current rules.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- DOING RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: What happens when we're kind to strangers?
- "MY DISABILITY WAS A FACTOR": Why are disabled women more likely to be harassed?