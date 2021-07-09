Covid-19: App change could reduce alerts and holiday bookings soar
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. App sensitivity could be tweaked to cut alerts
The NHS Covid contact-tracing app used in England and Wales could be made less sensitive to cut the number of people asked to self-isolate for 10 days. The app detects how long users are in proximity, alerting those who spend more than 15 minutes within 2m (6ft 6in) of someone who later tests positive. However, ministers are considering a change after the number of alerts rose from 16,000 to 360,000 a week during June.
2. Risk to children is extremely low, says study
The overall risk of children becoming severely ill or dying from Covid is extremely low, according to a new analysis of infection data. Data from the first 12 months of the pandemic in England shows 25 under-18s died from Covid, putting the overall risk of death at around two in a million children, scientists estimate. Those living with chronic illnesses and neuro-disabilities were most at risk.
3. Hospitality boosts UK economy
The UK economy grew by 0.8% in May, as coronavirus restrictions eased to allow pubs and restaurants to serve indoors, official figures show. This marked the fourth consecutive month of growth but it was a slower rate than analysts had expected, the Office for National Statistics says. Economy growth is still 3.1% below pre-pandemic levels, it adds.
4. Pandemic leaves councils with £3bn shortfall
UK councils face a £3bn black hole in their budgets as they emerge from the pandemic, a BBC investigation reveals. Some local authorities are said to be struggling to carry out statutory duties - such as provision of social care or planning control - and at risk of bankruptcy. Read the full report.
5. Holiday bookings surge after rules relaxed
Sunshine breaks finally beckon, for some people at least. There's been a surge in demand for flights and holidays, following the decision that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from amber-list countries will not have to self-isolate after 19 July. Airlines say there's been a rapid rise in ticket sales for those destinations, with EasyJet saying bookings were up 400%.
And don't forget...
... you can remind yourself of all the rules around travelling abroad. Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
