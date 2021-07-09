Covid-19: App change could reduce alerts and holiday bookings soar

The NHS Covid contact-tracing app used in England and Wales could be made less sensitive to cut the number of people asked to self-isolate for 10 days. The app detects how long users are in proximity, alerting those who spend more than 15 minutes within 2m (6ft 6in) of someone who later tests positive. However, ministers are considering a change after the number of alerts rose from 16,000 to 360,000 a week during June.