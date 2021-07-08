Covid-19: Amber list quarantine for fully vaccinated to end on 19 July
By Hamish Mackay
BBC News
- Published
Fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July.
They will, however, still need to pay for PCR tests before and after their return, the transport secretary said.
Grant Shapps told MPs that under-18s returning from amber list places would also be exempt from quarantine.
Currently, anyone returning from amber or red list countries must isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccine status.
"To be clear, a full vaccination means 14 days have passed since your final dose of the vaccine," Mr Shapps said.
He added: "In essence, this means that for fully vaccinated travellers the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same."
The transport secretary went on to say that, from 19 July - which is also the day when most Covid rules in England are due to end - the guidance that people should not travel to amber list countries will be removed.
But he cautioned "an amber list country could still turn red", meaning hotel quarantine would become a requirement.
'A positive move'
Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, the industry body representing UK-registered carriers, said the rule change was a "positive move towards the genuine reopening the sector has been looking for".
And John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow, said: "This is excellent news that will give a much-needed boost to millions of people across Britain looking forward to a more normal summer."
The UK government's traffic light system for travel applies to England, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland able to make their own rules.
However, the rules are broadly the same and previous changes to the lists have been adopted by all four nations.
Fewer than 30 destinations are on the green list - meaning travellers do not have to self-isolate when they get back to the UK but they do have to pay for Covid tests.
More than 50 countries are on the strictest red list, which requires arrivals to pay to self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days.
But most places - including several holiday hotspots such as mainland Spain, Greece and the US - are on the amber list, which - at present - requires people to quarantine for 10 days and pay for tests.
What are the current requirements for entering other countries?
The traffic light system sets the rules travellers must follow on their return. But holidaymakers also need to check their destination's entry rules.
For example, all non-vaccinated travellers to mainland Portugal need a negative Covid test, and must quarantine for 14 days. Twelve to 17-year-olds travelling with fully-vaccinated parents don't have to quarantine but need a negative test. Under-11s are exempt.
Only fully-vaccinated adults can travel to Malta, and don't need a negative test. Children aged 5-11 can travel with fully-vaccinated adults, but need a negative test. Under-5s don't need a test. Unvaccinated 12 to 17-year olds can't enter.
Over-12s travelling to Spain need a negative test or proof of vaccination.
Unvaccinated travellers can only enter France for "essential reasons", and must self-isolate for seven days. Fully-vaccinated adults with a negative test can enter. Under-18s travelling with fully-vaccinated adults don't need to self-isolate.
