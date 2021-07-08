Covid-19: Travel rules eased for double-jabbed and no spectators at Olympics

Scotland's First Minister Nichola Sturgeon says the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Scotland may be levelling off. A further 2,802 positive cases were recorded on Thursday, with Ms Sturgeon saying there is an "apparent slowdown" in the rise in infections. This gives her cause for optimism that Scotland can move to level zero of restrictions on 19 July, she says. Read more about the roadmap for lifting measures across the UK.