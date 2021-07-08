Covid-19: Travel rules eased for double-jabbed and no spectators at Olympics
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Double-jabbed travel rules
Fully-vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. Travellers will, however, still need to pay for Covid tests before and after their return. Under-18s returning from amber list places would also be exempt from quarantine. Northern Ireland will follow suit from 26 July while both Scotland and Wales have said they will consider whether to follow this latest rule change. Find out more about how you can prove you've had both jabs.
2. Olympic Games spectators barred
Coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo as the 23 July opening ceremony of the Olympic Games edges closer. Because of the increasing number of cases, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa says the Games will be held without spectators. A state of emergency in Tokyo will run throughout the Games, to combat coronavirus, from 12 July to 22 August. There has been widespread opposition to the Games in Japan, with calls for them to be postponed or cancelled.
3. Scotland Covid surge 'levelling off'
Scotland's First Minister Nichola Sturgeon says the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Scotland may be levelling off. A further 2,802 positive cases were recorded on Thursday, with Ms Sturgeon saying there is an "apparent slowdown" in the rise in infections. This gives her cause for optimism that Scotland can move to level zero of restrictions on 19 July, she says. Read more about the roadmap for lifting measures across the UK.
4. Hospitals postpone operations
Planned elective operations at hospitals in Leeds are being postponed due to staff dealing with a rise in Covid-19 patients. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs eight hospitals, says there is a "significant demand" for services including in the emergency departments. Meanwhile, in Londonderry a number of planned surgeries have been postponed, with the Western Trust saying it has experienced a "sudden increase" in Covid-19 cases at Derry's Altnagelvin hospital over the last 48 hours. As Covid-19 cases increase across the UK, hospitalisation numbers remain relatively low compared to previous waves.
5. Care home art project
Care home residents in Wales have joined forces with artists to tell their story of the coronavirus lockdown. The Tell Me More project encourages residents from several different homes to talk about what it was like to live in a care home during lockdown. Margaret Wilson, 92, lives on Anglesey and said she felt "lost and lonely" at times. Hear from some residents in the video below.
And there's more...
As the rules are set to be eased further for travellers from England and Northern Ireland this month, find out more about the entry requirements to some popular destinations.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- DOING RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS: What happens when we're kind to strangers?
- "MY DISABILITY WAS A FACTOR": Why are disabled women more likely to be harassed?