Wimbledon: Duke of Kent stepping down as All England Club president

The Duke of Kent is stepping down as the president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) after more than 50 years.

The Queen's first cousin, 85, has presented trophies to more than 350 winners including Bjorn Borg, Billie Jean King, Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Sir Andy Murray.

He said he was "incredibly proud" to have held the position.

The AELTC paid tribute to his "extraordinary service".

The duke made his first appearance as president in 1969, presenting Rod Laver and Ann Jones with their trophies.

He will present the trophies to the winners of this year's tournament for the final time this weekend.

image captionThe Duke of Kent first presented the trophies at Wimbledon in 1969 including to Rod Laver (pictured)

Over the years he has also opened new courts, including No 1 Court in 1997, as well as the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum in 1977.

The duke said: "It has been an honour to serve this remarkable institution for as long as I have.

"To have seen this tournament, and the game of tennis, grow and inspire generations over the span of five decades has been an extraordinary experience, and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.

"I look forward now to watching as the young players of today pursue ever higher standards of excellence, and I shall continue to cheer them on as they do."

image captionThe Duke of Kent is watched on by former championship winners during the opening ceremony for the new No 1 Court in 1997
image captionThe Duke presents Venus Williams with the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles trophy in 2007
image captionThe Duke of Kent presents Novak Djokovic with the Wimbledon trophy in 2018
image captionThe Duke of Kent talks to the Duchess of Cambridge at this year's Wimbledon

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC, said: "A lot has changed at Wimbledon in the time that the duke has been our president, from our champions to our grounds, and yet so much has stayed the same.

"Our traditions are at the core of what we do, and we thank the duke most warmly for his dedication."

