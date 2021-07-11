Covid-19: Masks still expected to be worn indoors after 19 July - Zahawi
By Hamish Mackay
BBC News
- Published
People in England should still wear masks indoors even if the Covid rules are lifted later this month, the vaccines minister has said.
The PM is due to confirm on Monday whether most of England's lockdown rules - including the legal requirement for masks - will end on 19 July.
But Nadim Zahawi said there would still be "an expectation" for people to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces.
Labour said it was "irresponsible" to lift the legal requirement for masks.
The legal need to wear a face covering in certain places is due to remain, for the time being, in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Mr Zahawi said wearing masks "will help the whole country".
He added the government wanted to stress both "both a personal responsibility and a corporate responsibility" with regards to masks.
"The fortification of the vaccine programme has allowed us to cautiously move to step four [of the lockdown easing], and the PM will say more about this [on Monday]," he said.
"The guidelines will be very clear on things like mask-wearing. There's an expectation of people to wear masks indoors, in crowded places, on public transport."
Pressed on whether this was a change in stance, Mr Zahawi said: "We're moving from 'you must' to 'you are expected' to wear a mask in indoor spaces."
It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Sunday Telegraph anyone who would not wear a mask in an enclosed space was "just being irresponsible".
But Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "Given Sajid Javid now considers it irresponsible to not wear masks then it would be equally irresponsible for his government to carry on with the plan to lift mask requirements while infections are heading to 100,000 a day."