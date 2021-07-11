Euro 2020: England fans start gathering ahead of final
By Katie Wright
BBC News
- Published
England fans have started gathering as excitement builds ahead of their team's Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Supporters began arriving at Wembley hours before the eagerly anticipated 20:00 BST kick-off at the stadium, which will host 60,000 fans later.
Long queues have been forming outside pubs ahead of the match, which will see England aim to win their first major football tournament since 1966.
The Queen and Boris Johnson have led messages of support to the team.
From living rooms to pubs, fan zones and a packed Wembley stadium, millions are expected to watch Sunday evening's match.
Pubs will be allowed to stay open an extra 45 minutes in case of extra time and penalties, while thousands of schoolchildren will be allowed to arrive later on Monday so they can watch the final.
Fans have also gathered in central London to attend an impromptu gig by The Lightning Seeds, who will be reunited with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner to perform the Three Lions football anthem.
Italy are expected to have several thousand UK-based supporters at the game, while a maximum of 1,000 fans have been given special permission to fly from Italy for the final.
The Football Association's chief executive, Mark Bullingham, told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the mood in the England camp was "very calm".
He said manager Gareth Southgate had built a really strong environment and created a "band of brothers feeling" in the team, which had a "fantastic togetherness" and "resilience".
"We're in a good place. It will be a tough game but we're going to give it a good go," he added.
Asked what he would say to England fans considering booing the Italian national anthem before the match, he said: "We've been really clear we do not support that. We want them to really get behind the team… but get behind the team in the right way."
The prime minister tweeted a video on Sunday, saying: "Best of luck to England tonight. It's been an incredible journey so far, but we are all hoping you can go one better and bring it home tonight."
His words were accompanied by a brass band version of the unofficial England football anthem Sweet Caroline, and the prime minister added: "Football's coming home!"
The Queen's message recalled presenting the World Cup trophy to Bobby Moore in 1966 as she praised the current team's "spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves".
She wrote: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.
"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."
How can I follow the Euro 2020 final?
You can watch England v Italy live on BBC One. The match kicks-off at 20:00 BST tonight, but the TV coverage starts at 18:20.
You can also stream the match via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport live page.
For radio listeners, build up to the match will begin on BBC Radio 5 Live from 18:00, with live commentary from 20:00.
The Duke of Cambridge, who is also president of the Football Association, sent his best wishes to the team.
"Can't really believe this is happening, so exciting, and just wish you the very best of luck," he said.
"You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you, the whole country is behind you, so bring it home."
Speaking at a news conference on Saturday evening, Southgate said: "It has been fantastic to have the letter from the Queen and the prime minister to all of the team - and the recognition the players have gone about this in the right way.
"But we're in a final and we're here to win. Now we want to go and bring the trophy home."
England's route to the final
13 June, group stage: England beat Croatia 1-0, with Sterling scoring the only goal of the game
18 June, group stage: England and Scotland draw 0-0 at Wembley
22 June, group stage: England beat Czech Republic 1-0 to top Group D, with Sterling scoring again
29 June, round of 16: England beat Germany 2-0 thanks to goals from Kane and Sterling
3 July, quarter-final: Kane, Maguire and Henderson score as England beat Ukraine 4-0
7 July, semi-final: England beat Denmark 2-1 after extra time, with Kane scoring the winner