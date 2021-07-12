Covid-19: Lockdown set to lift and long Covid testing hopes
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. PM urges caution as lockdown set to lift
As Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm plans to lift lockdown in England later, he urges caution and a warning that we "must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS". Almost all legal restrictions on social contact are earmarked to be lifted on 19 July, after the original reopening date on 21 June was postponed. During a news conference later, Mr Johnson will outline the country's position based on the latest data, which Downing Street says suggests hospital admissions, serious illness and deaths from Covid will continue, but at a lower level than before the vaccination programme. Mr Johnson warns Covid cases, currently at about 30,000 a day, would continue to rise as society reopened but the delay in reopening allowed millions more to be vaccinated.
2. Testing hope for long Covid sufferers
There is no universally-agreed definition of long Covid and it remains somewhat a mystery. But now scientists say they have detected irregularities in the blood of those suffering from the condition, raising hopes this could pave the way for testing for it. There appears to be a pattern of rogue antibodies in the blood of a small number of people with long Covid, researchers at Imperial College London found. This research could lead to a simple blood test within six to 18 months. The early findings are "exciting", says Dr Elaine Maxwell, from the National Institute of Health Research, but she warns long Covid is a "complex condition", adding it is important to continue to research.
3. The impact of working in the pandemic
Have you felt less focused on climbing the career ladder since you started working from home during the pandemic? Or do you find it hard to switch off? According to a study by insurer Aviva, 47% of employees were less career-focused because of the pandemic and around two in five people said they could never switch off from work. "One result of this always-on, ever-present culture is that 40% of employees are concerned about work-related burnout," it said. Read more here.
4. Cubans stage rare protests over Covid measures
Thousands of people have protested against Cuba's communist government in the capital Havana and several other cities, in the biggest demonstrations on the island in almost 30 years. Marchers were seen calling for freedom and democracy and demanding vaccines to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The demonstrations, which are rare in Cuba, come as the country reports a record number of Covid infections. Supporters of the government also rallied in Havana.
5. 'Not seeing my disabled son during lockdown was awful'
"He would sob down the phone, 'mummy come and get me'," says Dawn Cavanagh who was unable to see her 18-year-old son Jack for the first 15 weeks in lockdown. She says it was "awful" and Jack, who lives in residential care and has learning disabilities, epilepsy, autism and ADHD, became anxious, depressed and started to self-harm. Her story comes as many disabled people felt "abandoned" during the pandemic, according to a report.
And there's more...
With the final step of lifting lockdown in England due to be set out later, take a look at how life could change on 19 July.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
