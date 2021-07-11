Euro 2020: Fans' despair as England lose to Italy in final
By Becky Morton
BBC News
- Published
Fans have reacted with disappointment as England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
Around 60,000 fans at Wembley witnessed the Three Lions' defeat, while millions watched in pubs, fan zones and homes across the country.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who were at Wembley with Prince George - congratulated the Italian side.
London's Metropolitan Police said officers made 45 arrests during Sunday, amid pre-match unrest at the stadium.
"Heartbreaking. Congratulations Azzurri on a great victory," the royal couple wrote on Twitter.
"England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves - I know there's more to come."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England "played like heroes", adding: "They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit."
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Well, what a Euro 2020 you gave us England. You made history this tournament. Few have seen an England performance - or team - like the one you gave us this summer."
At Birmingham's Luna Springs big screen venue, teenager Jack Smith said: "I feel sorry for the lads who had to take a penalty after coming on cold.
"I thought some of the bigger names would've stepped forward."
In Newcastle, Millie Carson, 18, said: "We have come so far, winning would have topped it all off.
"The team has brought the country together, everyone has been loving life in these hard times."
Ahead of the game there were chaotic scenes at Wembley, with footage showing dozens of fans trying to force their way past barriers to get into stadium.
Scotland Yard said there was a "breach of security" in the afternoon "which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket".
"Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches," the Met said in a statement.