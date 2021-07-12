Euro 2020 Final: FA review after fans break into Wembley
The Football Association (FA) will conduct a full review after a "large number of drunken yobs" tried to force their way in to Wembley without tickets ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates.
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans who were affected and said the security team had "never seen anything like it".
The Metropolitan Police said it worked with security to prevent breaches.
Mr Bullingham said he was not sure those who broke in were real fans.
"We have got a fantastic security team at the stadium and they have never seen anything like it.
"There were a large number of drunken yobs trying to force their way in, we run a stadium not a fortress.
I have to apologise to any fans whose experience was affected and any of the team who had to cope with this."
He said the FA would work with the police to ban anyone who had forced their way in and to prevent such an event happening again.
Police initially denied anyone without a ticket had gained entry, saying: "There were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium."
In a later statement, a stadium spokesperson said: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.
"We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."
A large crowd had also been trying to enter the fan zone in Trafalgar Square without tickets shortly before kick-off, the Met Police said.
Police said they had been "engaging with the crowd and telling them to disperse".
At Wembley, a man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus on High Road. Police said the bus driver stopped at the scene and the man's injuries were not said to be life-threatening.
Some of the people inside Wembley said there had been fans standing on the concourse for the entire first half, watching the match.
After the match, riot police could be seen breaking through crowds outside Wembley Stadium as fans departed.
Beer bottles were thrown amid chants against Italy and the Met Police said there had been 49 arrests by officers policing the final, with 19 officers injured "while they confronted volatile crowds".
