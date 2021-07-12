Covid-19: England's July 19 reopening confirmed and Covid passports recommended
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM confirms end of Covid legal restrictions
Confirming that England will lift almost all of its remaining coronavirus legal restrictions on 19 July, Boris Johnson said life will not "instantly revert" to normal. The prime minister said people must remain cautious, adding: "I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough: this pandemic is not over." He said the government would continue to "expect and recommend" people wear face masks in crowded indoor places, such as public transport. And he said it would set out guidance for a gradual return to offices and workplaces. With cases and hospital admissions rising, there was "no easy answer" about when to ease restrictions, the prime minister said, with any further delay risking a bigger surge in the autumn.
2. Covid passports encouraged at clubs and large events
Nightclubs and other large events are being asked to require proof that people have had a Covid vaccination, negative test or natural immunity from a recent infection. Health Secretary Sajid Javid encouraged event organisers to require so-called Covid passports as England lifts almost all of its coronavirus restrictions. The NHS app can be used to record evidence of immunity or a negative test. The recommendation to use Covid passports will not be a legal requirement, however.
3. Self-isolating staff cause 'total chaos' at Heathrow
Passengers complained of "total chaos" at Heathrow Airport, with long queues and large crowds building up as more than 100 staff were off work and self-isolating. The airport said the issue, which only affected Terminal 5, was due to alerts issued by the NHS Test and Trace app. Meanwhile, in Scotland, airport bosses are urging the government to match the relaxation of restrictions in England, where from 19 July fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine when coming back from amber list countries.
4. Lockdown hit children's communications skills
Teachers fear many children whose speaking and understanding has fallen behind because of lost learning in the pandemic will not be able to catch up. Research by the charity I CAN suggested 1.5 million children were struggling with communication skills following the isolation of successive lockdowns. One head teacher said pupils came back to the classroom with "really delayed social skills". Governments in England, Scotland and Wales are spending more than £3bn on plans to help pupils catch up, but I CAN suggests more is needed for pupils starting in secondary schools.
5. Students to have advance warning of exam topics in 2022
Exams are due to resume in England next summer after being cancelled for two years running during the pandemic, but there will be changes intended to avoid putting the students of 2022 at a disadvantage. Pupils taking GCSEs, A-levels and vocational exams are likely to get advanced notice of topics to make up for lost lesson time. Announcing a consultation before finalising plans this autumn, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said exams were the "fairest way" to assess students but they needed to take into account the disruption of the past 18 months. Head teachers said the decision was being made too late, with schools needing to know all the exam arrangements by 1 September.
