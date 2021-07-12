Covid: England lockdown rules to end on 19 July, Sajid Javid says
- Published
England will move to the final stage of easing Covid restrictions on 19 July, the health secretary has confirmed.
It means almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed.
Sajid Javid told the Commons cases could reach 100,000 a day later in the summer but he did not believe this would put "unsustainable pressure on the NHS".
Vaccinations had created a "protective wall", which would mean "we can withstand a summer wave" he added.
Mr Javid said now was the right time to get the nation "closer to normal life".
"To those who say why take this step now, I say if not now when?" he said, adding that a further delay would risk pushing the virus towards winter when it would have an advantage.
"There will never be a perfect time to take this step because we simply cannot eradicate this virus - whether we like it or not, coronavirus is not going away."
It means that from 19 July, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some enclosed public places will be lifted in England, there will no longer be any limits on how many people can meet and the 1m-plus distancing rule will be removed.
However, Mr Javid said face coverings were still "recommended" in crowded indoor areas.
Nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen and capacity limits will be removed for all venues and events.
But the health secretary said businesses and large events would be encouraged to use so-called vaccine passports in "high-risk settings".
The requirement to self-isolate if you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace will remain in place until 16 August, when it will be relaxed for people who are fully vaccinated and for the under-18s. If someone tests positive for the virus they will still be legally required to self-isolate.
Wales is due to review its restrictions on 15 July, while Scotland is expected to move to level 0 on 19 July and lift most legal restrictions on 9 August. Northern Ireland is due to ease some Covid measures on 26 July.