Covid-19: Scotland to ease restrictions, 1.5m pupils absent from school in England

The nightclub industry has been reacting to the UK government's guidance that venues in England should ask for the NHS Covid pass or a negative test result when they reopen on 19 July. Michael Kill, who runs the Night Time Industries Association says the guidance is "disingenuous and unclear" and says his members have asked him whether the policy is really voluntary. At present, organisers are not legally required to follow the guidance but the government says it "reserves the right" to force venues to require people to show their Covid passport or proof of a negative Covid test.