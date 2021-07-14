Covid-19: Face coverings on London transport and price rises speed up
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Mandatory face masks to remain on London transport
With just days to go until most Covid restrictions are lifted in England, London public transport bosses have decided to keep one rule mandatory to travel on its network. Face coverings will have to be worn by everyone - unless exemptions apply - when travelling on any vehicle run by Transport for London (TfL). It comes after the government announced the compulsory requirement would be replaced by guidance, which would be an expectation to wear face coverings in crowded places. But London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is not prepared to put public transport users at risk by relaxing the rules on face coverings, so from 19 July he says it will be a condition of carriage for the Tube, bus, tram, DLR, Overground and TfL Rail. The move by the London mayor reflects that of Wales where masks are required on public transport and in Scotland mandatory use of face coverings will remain in place for "some time", and could be in use until Christmas.
2. Price rises speed up again as economy unlocks
The UK inflation rate has risen above most economists' forecasts, by hitting 2.5% in the year to June - 0.3% higher than they predicted. Price increases for food, clothing and footwear and the demand for second hand cars have contributed to the rise, which is the highest for nearly three years and comes as the unlocking of the UK economy continues. The Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation rose from 2.1% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, driven by higher food and energy costs. "Some of the increase is from temporary effects, for example, rising fuel prices, which continue to increase inflation, but much of this is due to prices recovering from lows earlier in the pandemic," says ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathan Athow.
3. Wales to reveal Covid rule changes
Wales is the next nation to reveal what coronavirus restrictions will remain and which ones will be scrapped. An announcement is expected later and comes after England confirmed most restrictions will be lifted on 19 July, the same date Scotland will move to level zero, allowing people to meet indoors and attend weddings and funerals but with other rules remaining. Mark Drakeford, the First Minister for Wales, says he will not abandon the rules "wholesale". He's not expected to move as fast as the UK government but he should confirm whether Wales can now move to "alert level one" - with the easing of some restrictions that had been delayed because of the Delta variant, including allowing six people from any household to meet in private homes.
4. Covid outbreak on Royal Navy's flagship
An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed on the Royal Navy's flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, following routine testing. There have been about 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour, with several other warships in the fleet accompanying it also affected. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said all crew on the deployment had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and the outbreak was being managed.
5. Daily walks in the pandemic
Photographer Paul Treacy left his staff job and had plans to return to freelancing but the pandemic hit and the country went into lockdown. Work dried up, he didn't qualify for any government assistance and he caught Covid, which turned into long Covid. He talks us through his constitutionals and reveals what he found in pictures.
And there's more...
As face coverings are going to remain in place for anyone travelling on transport in London from 19 July, what is the guidance surrounding them? Find out here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "THEY'RE NOT FANS, THEY'RE RACISTS": Football, Racism and Social Media
- MAYANS MC: Blood runs thicker than water in the cartels between the US and Mexico