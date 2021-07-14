Covid-19: Face coverings on London transport and price rises speed up

With just days to go until most Covid restrictions are lifted in England, London public transport bosses have decided to keep one rule mandatory to travel on its network. Face coverings will have to be worn by everyone - unless exemptions apply - when travelling on any vehicle run by Transport for London (TfL). It comes after the government announced the compulsory requirement would be replaced by guidance, which would be an expectation to wear face coverings in crowded places. But London mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is not prepared to put public transport users at risk by relaxing the rules on face coverings, so from 19 July he says it will be a condition of carriage for the Tube, bus, tram, DLR, Overground and TfL Rail. The move by the London mayor reflects that of Wales where masks are required on public transport and in Scotland mandatory use of face coverings will remain in place for "some time", and could be in use until Christmas.