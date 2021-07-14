Covid-19: Balearic Islands on amber list and metro mayors call for masks on transport

We heard this morning that masks are to be made compulsory on London transport after face coverings cease to be compulsory on 19 July in England. Now five of England's metro mayors are calling for face masks to remain in use on public transport even after rules change on Monday. Face coverings will stay compulsory in areas they have control over, like Manchester's trams and West Yorkshire bus stations. Train operator Greater Anglia also says it will continue to ask passengers to wear face coverings. Meanwhile, Waterstones says it will encourage its customers to continue wearing face coverings in its stores. It is one of the first major chains to state a firm policy on mask wearing.