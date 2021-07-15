Covid-19: Tax salt and sugar, and fears over winter viruses and coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has been a "painful reality check" about the scale of food-related ill-health, says an independent review of food policy in England. "Our high obesity rate has been a major factor in the UK's tragically high death rate," according to Henry Dimbleby, who led the National Food Strategy report. This comment and description came as part of the National Food Strategy's report, which has suggested sugar and salt should be taxed and vegetables prescribed by the NHS. It was commissioned by the government in 2019 and says poor diet contributes to 64,000 deaths a year in England. Meanwhile separate research has suggested being obese doubles the risk of hospital treatment from Covid-19 and countries with higher rates of obesity were seeing more deaths. The government has promised to respond to the National Food Strategy with a White Paper within six months.