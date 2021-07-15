BBC News

Young people and the vaccine: Covid advice in five South Asian languages

The vaccine rollout has been extended to more over 18s - but the latest government data suggests that some young people remain hesitant about getting the jab.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand key issues around the pandemic in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Doctors talk through some of the key concerns and explain the Covid vaccine guidance.

Urdu

Dr Anita Raja explains what the current advice is in Urdu.

media captionWhat do over-18s need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine? Dr Anita Raja explains in Urdu.

Gujarati

Dr Salim Modan explains what the current advice is in Gujarati.

media captionWhat do over-18s need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine? Dr Salim Modan explains in Gujarati.

Punjabi

Dr Carter Singh explains what the current advice is in Punjabi.

media captionWhat do over-18s need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine? Dr Carter Singh explains in Punjabi.

Tamil

Dr Archana Sasitharan explains what the current advice is in Tamil.

media captionWhat do over-18s need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine? Dr Archana Sasitharan explains in Tamil.

Sylheti

Dr Abdul Mannan explains what the current advice is in Sylheti.

media captionWhat do over-18s need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine? Dr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti.

