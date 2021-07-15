Covid-19: 500,000 app pings in a week and supermarkets to encourage mask wearing
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. More than half a million Covid app pings in a week
There has been a sharp rise in the number of people in England and Wales being told to self isolate by the NHS Test and Trace app. Some 530,126 alerts telling individuals they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus were sent in the week to 7 July - an increase of 46% compared with the previous week. Car firms Nissan and Rolls-Royce have warned production could be affected due to high numbers of staff being told to isolate.
2. Supermarkets to encourage mask wearing
The UK's two largest supermarkets, Sainsbury's and Tesco, will continue to ask shoppers to wear masks even after the legal requirement to do so in England is dropped on Monday. Asda, Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl have followed their lead. Meanwhile, people travelling into Wales from England will be told to wear face masks by rail companies, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. Face coverings will continue to be mandatory on public transport and in shops in Wales, while in England people will just be advised to wear them. Find out more about the new guidance on face masks here.
3. UK job vacancies climb past pre-pandemic levels
The number of job vacancies in the UK surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the three months to June, according to new data, driven by vacancies in hospitality and retailing. The Office for National Statistics said there were 862,000 jobs on offer between April and June, 77,500 more than in the first three months of 2020. The number of people on payrolls also grew by 356,000 in June, showing the biggest rise since the start of the pandemic.
4. Widower calls for easier vaccine damages access
A man whose wife died after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine has said a vaccine damages scheme needs to be made easier for families to access. Kurt Weideling lost his wife Nicola, 45, in May. He told the BBC she developed a sore neck then a "really, really bad" headache before being diagnosed with vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia. People like Nicola "have effectively died as heroes" as they had made the sacrifice for the vaccine programme, he said. So far, the government has received 145 claims but no payments have been made. Ministers say vaccination has prevented 30,000 Covid deaths in England. Here's what you need to know about vaccines and rare clots.
5. Wedding recreated at care home
A new bride has surprised her grandmother by recreating her wedding in her care home. Val Peddle, 81, who has dementia, had been unable to attend because of Covid restrictions - so her granddaughter Kirsty Thomas arrived at Ty Ynysawdre care home in Bridgend in her wedding dress.
And there's more...
What are the rules on self-isolation and are they changing as restrictions are relaxed? Find out here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "I'VE BEEN ILL FOR EIGHT MONTHS": What is long Covid and will I ever get better?
- THE EVERYDAY HUSTLE: By Rotation owner Eshita Kabra shares her hustle story