Covid-19: 500,000 app pings in a week and supermarkets to encourage mask wearing

A man whose wife died after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine has said a vaccine damages scheme needs to be made easier for families to access. Kurt Weideling lost his wife Nicola, 45, in May. He told the BBC she developed a sore neck then a "really, really bad" headache before being diagnosed with vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia. People like Nicola "have effectively died as heroes" as they had made the sacrifice for the vaccine programme, he said. So far, the government has received 145 claims but no payments have been made. Ministers say vaccination has prevented 30,000 Covid deaths in England. Here's what you need to know about vaccines and rare clots.