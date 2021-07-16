Public urged to count butterflies after year of bad weather
- Published
People across the UK are being asked to take part in an annual count of butterflies amid fears they have been affected by poor weather this spring.
TV naturalist Chris Packham said participating in the Big Butterfly Count could provide key research on the impact of climate change on wildlife.
Members of the public should spend 15 minutes outside counting the number and type of butterflies they see.
The annual count will take place over the next three weeks.
Butterfly Conservation, the wildlife charity running the scheme, said its current records show that many species of butterflies have been affected by this year's unseasonably cold and wet spring.
It said there had been particularly low numbers of speckled wood butterflies, while small tortoiseshells, commas, green-veined whites, large whites and red admirals are also down on their 10-year average.
Despite April being the sunniest on record, there was a record number of frosts, and May saw the wettest weather for 50 years.
Conservationists warn the UK is seeing a rising number of extreme weather events, which its thought is a result of climate change, and want to learn about the effects on native butterflies so they can better understand the longer term impact on nature.
Packham, who is vice-president of Butterfly Conservation, said: "Biodiversity and climate crisis is an urgent issue and it can be overwhelming to think about what we can do as individuals to really make a difference.
"Because butterflies and moths make excellent indicators of the impacts of climate change and other human environmental factors, collecting data on their numbers is really important.
"So, something as simple as recording a butterfly spotted in your garden, at your local park or on your window box can play a part in vital research into a global problem. It's a really valuable contribution everyone can make."
Dr Zoe Randle, senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation, said the count - along with other research - is already showing changes in the populations of butterflies and moths.
"Climate change and other human-led impacts are causing some species to be found in new areas, while others are becoming harder to find in the UK at all," she said.
Last year more than 145,000 recordings were submitted to the Big Butterfly Count, but 2020 saw the lowest average number of butterflies logged since it began 12 years ago, and the charity's scientists want to see if that trend continues in 2021.
Dr Randle added: "We really need the public's help to understand what is happening to our butterfly and moth populations. It's a small but crucial thing everyone can do.
"This information will not only help us to protect these species, but also to inform what effect the changing climate is having on our biodiversity."
This year's Big Butterfly Count is being launched at Winchester Science Centre and runs nationwide from 16 July to 8 August.