Covid-19: UK daily cases surpass 50,000 and F1 fans return to Silverstone

Fears are growing of a "surge" in workers and medical staff having to self-isolate when most Covid rules end in England and Scotland on Monday. There have been new calls for the government to review plans not to ease isolation rules in England before 16 August. Transport unions warned of "dire consequences" next week as more staff are being "pinged" by the NHS Covid app and told to self-isolate. Hospitals and schools have also raised concerns, while carmakers Nissan and Rolls-Royce warned production could be affected. Ministers are examining whether to make the NHS app less sensitive, with 530,126 alerts having been sent in England and Wales during the first week of July.