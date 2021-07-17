Covid-19: France quarantine changes and opening-up anxiety

As thousands of families look to the start of the summer holiday break, many will have been left disappointed by the government's latest announcement that fully jabbed travellers returning to England from France will still have to quarantine from Monday. Adults returning from amber list countries will not need to isolate for 10 days from 19 July. However, France, which is on the amber list, will now become the exception due to concerns around the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa. Wales has already said it will take the same approach. Travel firms have criticised the move, and some Britons have hit out at the government's approach. Read more about how summer holiday rules are changing on Monday.