Covid-19: PM and chancellor not isolating after Javid tests positive, and jabs offered to all adults

The prime minister and chancellor will not be self-isolating after contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for coronavirusare waiting to find out if they will be quarantining when social distancing rules are relaxed in England on Monday. Downing Street said the pair were both contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who had tested positive. But they are taking part in a workplace pilot programme, where daily tests replace self-isolation - although they should still self-isolate when not at work, so they will be conducting only "essential government business" during this period. Mr Javid started feeling "a bit groggy" on Friday and tested positive on Saturday. Case numbers are continuing to rise ahead of big changes to restrictions in England and Scotland on Monday.