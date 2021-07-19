Met Office issues first UK extreme heat warning
An extreme heat weather warning for parts of the UK has been issued for the first time by the Met Office.
The amber warning covers large parts of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England.
It will be in place until Thursday evening, when temperatures are expected to peak.
It warns of the potential impact of the heat on people's health, as the UK experiences a prolonged period of sweltering conditions.
All four UK nations recorded the hottest day of the year over the weekend, and forecasters warned temperatures would continue to climb and could reach 33C (91.4F).
Steven Ramsdale, from the Met Office, said: "The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week.
"Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focuses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist."
The Met Office launched its new extreme heat warning at the start of June 2021 to highlight potential widespread disruption and adverse health effects.
It comes after a record-breaking number of heatwave deaths were recorded in England last summer.
Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change.
The world has already warmed by about 1.2C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.