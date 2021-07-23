Covid-19: One in 80 has Covid, and an Olympic opening ceremony like no other

Covid cases are down for the fourth consecutive day in the UK, latest daily figures show. The UK recorded 36,389 new infections on Friday. But experts say it is too soon to say if cases have peaked, given that the statistics do not capture the impact of the relaxing of restrictions that happened in England and Scotland on 19 July, as well as in Wales on 17 July. Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest one in 80 people in the UK (1.3% of the population) has the virus now. That's up from a week ago, when that figure was one in 100. The Delta variant accounts for nearly every case. And Public Health England has warned there is an increased chance of catching this variant, even if you have had Covid before. Friday's figures also showed 64 further deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test.