Covid-19: Sadiq Khan urges PM to change isolation rules earlier
- Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and business leaders have urged Boris Johnson to bring forward the isolation exemption for contacts of Covid cases if they are fully vaccinated.
The PM is under growing pressure to replace the 10-day quarantine with daily testing for those alerted by the NHS Covid app or Test and Trace.
It comes amid concerns of staffing shortages across sectors.
The government plans to end isolation for those double-jabbed by 16 August.
But business leaders and cross-party politicians want the prime minister to bring forward the date - saying businesses are being put at risk by the "pingdemic".
In a letter to Mr Johnson, Mr Khan joined UKHospitality, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the capital's branch of the Federation of Small Businesses to demand change.
Nearly 608,000 contact tracing alerts were sent in England in the week between 8 and 15 July - a record high.
Hospitality businesses, such as pubs and restaurants, are struggling with staff shortages, causing some to close temporarily, the letter says.
"The summer months are crucial for many businesses' recovery and their ability to recover must not be put in jeopardy," the letter reads.
"We are therefore calling on you to ensure that the necessary testing is in place to enable people who have been double vaccinated for longer than two weeks and pinged by the NHS Covid app, to immediately return to work, following a negative PCR test, rather than having to self-isolate."
This would help employers and employees to retain faith in the Covid app, the signatories say.
Meanwhile, police, firefighters, Border Force staff, transport and freight workers will be able to join the daily contact workplace testing scheme, meaning they can avoid self-isolation if they are a contact of a Covid case.
The scheme was announced by the government on Thursday, initially for supermarket depots and food manufacturers.
Friday's daily figures showed Covid cases were down for the third consecutive day in the UK, with 36,389 new infections.
