Covid-19: More testing sites and PM faces isolation pressure
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. More testing sites for workers to avoid isolation
The government is expanding workplace testing in England, enabling more workers to avoid self-isolation if they are a contact of a Covid-19 case. It comes as frustration grows over the "pingdemic" and staff shortages. Police, firefighters, Border Force staff, transport and freight workers were already eligible for exemption from self-isolation in some cases. But their employers needed to specify the workers' names, and they had to be double-jabbed. Now they will be able to join the daily contact workplace testing scheme. It's an extension of the scheme announced by the government on Thursday, which was originally intended for supermarket depots and food manufacturers. Find out more about what happens if you're 'pinged' by the app.
2. Khan urges PM to change isolation rules earlier
The government plans to end isolation for those double-jabbed by 16 August. But some business leaders and politicians want Boris Johnson to bring forward the date. Among those is Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has written to the PM, along with industry leaders, to urge him to amend his timetable. They argue that businesses are being put at risk by the "pingdemic", with some closing temporarily due to staff shortages. "The summer months are crucial for many businesses' recovery and their ability to recover must not be put in jeopardy," the letter reads. Nearly 608,000 contact tracing alerts were sent in England in the week ending 15 July - a record high.
3. Airports having their busiest weekend since Covid
It's the busiest weekend since the pandemic began for airlines and airports, as schools close and the summer holidays begin for millions. Heathrow Airport expects 60,000 passengers to depart daily, while Gatwick says it expects 250 flights a day - up from a low of just 15. Spain is the top destination for UK travellers, followed by Greece. However, the numbers venturing abroad remain well below pre-pandemic levels. So, what are the rules for foreign holidays this summer?
4. The holiday makers having to self-isolate abroad
"My friends have been bringing me food and dropping it at the door. I've got a balcony, but I'm still going a bit crazy in the room." University student Aimee flew out to Zakynthos, Greece, in early July. However, she tested positive for coronavirus and has had to quarantine abroad. Tempted to go on holiday this year? Here's your guide to Spain, Portugal and other holiday hotspots.
5. Latitude festival: Magical, emotional... scary?
Latitude is the UK's first full-capacity festival since 2019 (alongside Sheffield's Tramlines, which also takes place this weekend), and performers and festival-goers are overwhelmed at being back in gig-land. "We've had so many dreams about this," says Dream Wife's guitarist Alice Go, as the band prepare to play their first show since January 2020. "Dreams and nightmares," corrects her bandmate Bella Podpadec. Part of the government's live event pilot scheme, Latitude has brought 40,000 mask-less but Covid-tested fans to Suffolk for three days of music, comedy, drama and entertainment.
Some critical workers in England won't have to self-isolate if they are contacted by NHS Test and Trace. But who is included in that group? Find out all the information you need here.
There is further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
