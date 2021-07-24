Covid-19: More testing sites and PM faces isolation pressure

The government is expanding workplace testing in England, enabling more workers to avoid self-isolation if they are a contact of a Covid-19 case. It comes as frustration grows over the "pingdemic" and staff shortages. Police, firefighters, Border Force staff, transport and freight workers were already eligible for exemption from self-isolation in some cases. But their employers needed to specify the workers' names, and they had to be double-jabbed. Now they will be able to join the daily contact workplace testing scheme. It's an extension of the scheme announced by the government on Thursday, which was originally intended for supermarket depots and food manufacturers. Find out more about what happens if you're 'pinged' by the app.