Labour proposes 'new deal for jobs' to transform UK economy
- Published
Labour says it will "fundamentally change our economy" with a "new deal" for post-pandemic Britain.
Shadow secretary of state for the future of work Angela Rayner will kick off a summer of campaigning with a visit to a social enterprise project in London on Monday.
She says the party wants "good quality jobs" that pay a "proper wage that people can raise a family on".
Ministers say they are "levelling up" the UK to rebuild the economy.
The lifting of Covid restrictions has sparked a debate about inequality and the future of work in the UK.
Research conducted by the TUC found one in nine workers - 3.6 million people - had no pay or job security and three quarters of those on zero-hours contracts lost shifts during the pandemic.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the pandemic revealed that "millions of workers don't have the dignity and security they deserve from their job".
After the party's poor results in the English local elections in May, Ms Rayner was appointed to the newly created future-of-work role, saying it was time for a "new deal" as people adjusted to the "new normal".
She will be joined by Mr Starmer and and other members of the shadow cabinet over the summer on a campaigning tour to set out Labour's vision.
It is based on five principles:
- Security at work - outlawing fire and rehire, a new right to work flexibly and strengthened trade unions
- Quality jobs - buy, make and sell more in Britain and invest in well-paid, high quality "green" jobs
- A fairer economy - a level playing field on tax between the multinational giants and local businesses and tackling harassment and discrimination at work
- Opportunity for all - A jobs-promise for young people with a guarantee of quality education, training or employment; creating tens of thousands of apprenticeships
- Work that pays - real living wage of at least £10 an hour and more workers covered by collectively agreed deals that boost pay.
Ms Rayner said Britain was "at a fork in the road" as it rebuilt from the pandemic.
She said: "Under the Conservatives we have a broken economic model defined by insecure work, low wages and in-work poverty and a lack of opportunity for people who want to get on and find good work to support themselves and their families."
She said Labour would "fundamentally change our economy to make it work for working people" and create jobs that were a source of "pride, security and dignity".
Amanda Milling MP, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said the Tory government had brought in an "unprecedented" furlough scheme which had paid the wages of 10 million workers during the pandemic; in addition to rising the National Living Wage and "taking millions of the lowest paid out of paying income tax".
She added: "While Labour carp from the sidelines, we're continuing to support business while taking the tough decisions needed to rebuild from the pandemic and protect people's jobs and livelihoods."
Earlier this month, the prime minister set out what he called the "skeleton" of a plan to "level up" the country by spreading power and opportunity more evenly.
Ministers say it involves investing in transport, skills and businesses to address regional disparities, with more details expected in September.