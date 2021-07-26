Covid-19: Falling infections in UK and cases rise in US
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Falling Covid infections
There has been a sustained drop in coronavirus cases in the UK which has not happened without a national lockdown for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The latest figures show the number of people who are testing positive for Covid-19 has fallen for five days in a row. But these figures do not include data from 19 July onwards, when restrictions eased in England. They won't be available until next Friday.
2. US heading in wrong direction - Fauci
The Delta variant's driving the Covid spike in areas with low vaccination rates, says the US's top infectious disease expert, who warns the country is heading "in the wrong direction". Dr Anthony Fauci says they are looking at ways to curb coronavirus cases including revising mask guidance for vaccinated Americans. The situation's becoming "a pandemic among the unvaccinated", the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told broadcaster CNN on Sunday.
3. Tunisia PM sacked after violent protests
The prime minster of Tunisia has been sacked and parliament suspended in what opponents have branded a coup. President Kais Saied removed Hichem Mechichi following violent demonstrations across the country held by thousands of protesters, angry at the government's mishandling of the pandemic. It comes amid sharp rises in cases and after the health minister was sacked last week.
4. Four misleading claims fact-checked
From cremations and burial rates are no higher than normal to there are tens of thousands of unreported deaths from the Covid-19 vaccine in the US, statistics have been used in misleading and false claims throughout the pandemic. The BBC has fact-checked four recent claims.
5. Could Covid vaccine be taken as a pill?
What if you could take a pill or inhaler to be vaccinated against Covid-19 instead of injections? That's what some researchers are looking into as they search for other ways to protect against the virus. Curious about what they've been working on? Take a look at this.
