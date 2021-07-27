Covid restrictions eased: Current advice in five South Asian languages
- Published
Big changes to Covid restrictions have been made across the UK.
Northern Ireland is the latest to lift some restrictions, but it has delayed a decision on others. Guidance varies in different parts of the UK and advice is still in place to ensure peoples safety.
BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the current guidance in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Urdu and Tamil.
Tamil
Sangeetha Rajan explains what the current advice is in Tamil.
Urdu
Haroon Rashid explains what the current advice is in Urdu.
Gujarati
Shaili Bhatt explains what the current advice is in Gujarati.
Sylheti
Dr Abdul Mannan explains what the current advice is in Sylheti.
Punjabi
Raj Bilkhu explains what the current advice is in Punjabi.