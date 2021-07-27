BBC News

Covid restrictions eased: Current advice in five South Asian languages

Published
image copyrightMark Kerrison

Big changes to Covid restrictions have been made across the UK.

Northern Ireland is the latest to lift some restrictions, but it has delayed a decision on others. Guidance varies in different parts of the UK and advice is still in place to ensure peoples safety.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the current guidance in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Urdu and Tamil.

Tamil

Sangeetha Rajan explains what the current advice is in Tamil.

media captionSangeetha Rajan explains in Tamil what the recent lifting of lockdown means for you

Urdu

Haroon Rashid explains what the current advice is in Urdu.

media captionHaroon Rashid explains in Urdu what the recent lifting of lockdown means for you

Gujarati

Shaili Bhatt explains what the current advice is in Gujarati.

media captionShaili Bhatt explains in Gujarati what the recent lifting of lockdown means for you

Sylheti

Dr Abdul Mannan explains what the current advice is in Sylheti.

media captionDr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti what the recent lifting of lockdown means for you

Punjabi

Raj Bilkhu explains what the current advice is in Punjabi.

media captionRaj Bilkhu explains in Punjabi what the recent lifting of lockdown means for you

More on this story