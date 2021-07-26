Covid-19: New cases fall for sixth day running and lockdown-weight gain

The spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in parts of the US is encouraging more people to get vaccinated, according to Dr Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer, at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. He said the past week had seen a slight increase in vaccinations. "We would like to see much more but we are seeing it start to trend up a little bit and we are hearing from people that this has gotten their attention," Dr Plescia said. His comments come as a senior White House official said the US does not intend to lift Covid travel restrictions for non-Americans.