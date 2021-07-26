Covid-19: New cases fall for sixth day running and lockdown-weight gain
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK new cases fall for sixth day in a row
The number of new Covid infections has fallen for six consecutive days, according to the government's daily coronavirus data, with 24,950 new cases recorded on Monday. It is the first time since mid-November, when England's second national lockdown was introduced, that the UK has seen cases fall six days running. But Boris Johnson believes the UK is "not out of the woods yet", the prime minister's deputy official spokesman said earlier, despite the "encouraging" decline in new cases of the virus.
2. English adults gained average of half a stone over pandemic
More than 40% of adults in England gained weight during the pandemic, a survey suggests. According to Public Health England (PHE), which surveyed 5,000 people, Covid lockdowns and disrupted daily routines have made it challenging for people to eat healthy and keep fit - with an average weight gain of half a stone (around 3kg) reported. PHE chief nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone said it was not a surprise to see so many people reporting weight gain, while recent research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies found a large increase in calories from takeaways - peaking at more than double the levels reported in the UK's second national lockdown in November 2020.
3. Security around Welsh first minister 'should be reviewed'
An expert has called for security around Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford to be reviewed, after a group of anti-lockdown protesters with loud speakers and banners shouted in the street outside his Cardiff home on Saturday. Dai Davies, a former head of security for the Royal Family, said the incident was "totally unacceptable". It has sparked condemnation from cross-party politicians who said the scenes amounted to "bullying". South Wales Police said it would not comment on matters of security but said the protest passed peacefully.
4. Spread of Delta variant helping US vaccine uptake
The spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in parts of the US is encouraging more people to get vaccinated, according to Dr Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer, at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. He said the past week had seen a slight increase in vaccinations. "We would like to see much more but we are seeing it start to trend up a little bit and we are hearing from people that this has gotten their attention," Dr Plescia said. His comments come as a senior White House official said the US does not intend to lift Covid travel restrictions for non-Americans.
5. PM 'lost in awe' at fundraiser Oliver
A 13-year-old boy, who raised £250,000 to help save a charity struggling due to the coronavirus lockdown, has received the prime minister's Points of Light award. Boris Johnson said he was "lost in awe" at the efforts of Oliver Voysey - who completed a series of challenges to help the Lake District Calvert Trust. Oliver, who requires specialist care, having suffered a brain injury when he was two days old, and his family are regular visitors to the centre which offers outdoor activities for people with disabilities.
And there's more...
With face coverings no longer required in many settings in England here is a guide to when and where you might want to use one.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- ONLY ONE TWIN CAN WIN: The highs and lows of competing against your twin!
- POOLSIDE VIBES: Ibiza anthems to get you through the heatwave!