Covid-19: Olympic champion's coronavirus comeback and more tests for 'pinged' workers Published 16 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Olympic champion's amazing Covid recovery

Winning Olympic gold is a special achievement at any time. But Tom Dean's victory in the 200m freestyle in Tokyo is all the more remarkable, given he twice contracted coronavirus last year. He lost six weeks of training and at one point could not "walk up the stairs without coughing and wheezing". As he tells BBC Sport: "The three week build-up back to training had to be structured to prevent any long-term damage to my heart and lungs, so it was scary."

2. More 'pinged' workers to get daily Covid tests

More critical workers will be able to take daily tests rather than isolate when identified as close contacts of people who have Covid, in a bid to prevent staff shortages. With hundreds of thousands of people a week receiving alerts, the government says 1,200 extra rapid testing sites will be established for sectors including prisons, waste management and the armed forces. That's on top of 800 sites being set up for workers such as police, firefighters and supermarket depot staff.

3. Have we passed the peak and can we relax?

The number of confirmed daily cases has fallen for six days in a row - now standing at 24,950. And unlike the previous two waves of Covid, it is happening without a national lockdown. Instead, we're opening up. Health and science correspondent James Gallagher finds scientists hopeful but cautioning against over-interpretation of a single set of figures.

4. Relief for Covid widow who spent lockdown alone

On 18 March 2020, Earl Sewell became one of the first people to die with coronavirus in Birmingham. Days later, lockdown left his grieving and clinically vulnerable widow Jean alone for the first time in almost 40 years. Things got so bad she contemplated taking her own life. Now, she speaks of her relief at the lifting of restrictions.

5. Can more tech make video meetings less excruciating?

If you've spent much of the last year and a half working from home, you'd be forgiven for groaning at the prospect of yet another video call. But tech companies reckon they can make an hour-long meeting at your kitchen table a little more bearable. Read about the apps claiming to make it feel like everyone is in the same room, or promising to digitally recreate real workplaces.

