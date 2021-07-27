Culture of cover-up saw hundreds of children abused, report finds
By Mark Easton
Home editor
- Published
Staff and councillors in Lambeth presided over a "culture of cover-up" that led to more than 700 children in care homes suffering cruelty and sexual abuse, an inquiry has found.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse strongly criticised the south London council for allowing decades of abuse in five homes.
It said abusers were able to to infiltrate homes and the foster system.
Lambeth Council has made an unreserved apology to the victims of the abuse.
The inquiry into the council, held in the summer of 2020, examined five homes - Angell Road, South Vale Assessment Centre, the Shirley Oaks complex, Ivy House and Monkton Street - dating back to the 1960s.
The Independent Inquiry Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) report said: "With some exceptions, they [Lambeth Council staff] treated children in care as if they were worthless.
"As a consequence, individuals who posed a risk to children were able to infiltrate children's homes and foster care, with devastating, life-long consequences for their victims."
Of the 705 complaints made by former residents across three such facilities, only one senior member was ever disciplined, the report said.
The inquiry's chair, Prof Alexis Jay wrote: "These children became pawns in a toxic power game within Lambeth Council and between the council and central government."
The IICSA is calling on the Metropolitan Police to consider a criminal investigation into why allegations of sexual abuse made by a boy, later found dead at the Shirley Oaks care home, were not passed on to the coroner by Lambeth Council in 1977.
Shirley Oaks and South Vale were found to have been "brutal places where violence and sexual assault were allowed to flourish".
Another care home, Angell Road, "systematically exposed children (including those under the age of five years) to sexual abuse," the report said.