Covid-19: Caution urged despite fall in cases and turning down jab 'selfish'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Covid cases fall for seventh day running in UK
The number of new Covid cases reported in the UK has fallen for the seventh day in a row, with a further 23,511 cases reported on Tuesday. That is a fall of 23,047 from the same day last week, when there were 46,588 new cases. But earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to "remain cautious" and not jump to "premature conclusions" about the figures. There were also a further 131 deaths reported, the highest number of deaths since March.
2. Travel insurance may not cover being 'pinged'
A host of travel insurance policies will not cover cancellation costs if holidaymakers are told to self-isolate because of a close Covid contact, rather than testing positive themselves. Analysts Defaqto said nine out of 10 travel insurance policies cover the cost of cancelled holidays if the policyholder tests positive for Covid but fewer than six in 10 would cover cases of self-isolation. You can read more on how the app works and what you are required to do here.
3. Turning down Covid vaccine is 'selfish' - Gove
People who turn down a Covid jab are "selfish" and put others' lives at risk, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said. Speaking during a visit to Scotland, he warned that those who decline a vaccine could be barred from events which require a "certain level of safety" and said he thought "some form of certification" was "the right way to go". Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people should consider it a "collective civic duty" to be vaccinated and also said there were "strong grounds for hope" that Scotland could remove most of its remaining Covid rules next month.
4. 'I don't feel 23 any more' - long Covid sufferer
Six months after graduating Heather Campbell was in her dream job, working as a nurse on the orthopaedic ward at University Hospital Wishaw in Lanarkshire. But one day in November she started to feel unwell before testing positive for Covid. "I was really unwell for three weeks after that and I've never really recovered," she said. Eight months on she is still struggling with everyday tasks, like getting out of bed, having a shower or even climbing the stairs. "I don't feel 23 any more, I feel so much older." Read more of Heather's story here.
5. Return to stage 'like Christmas'
A performance of Dracula will be the first show in front of a live audience for more than a year at Belfast's Lyric Theatre - with the actors due to take their places 90 minutes after restrictions lift across Northern Ireland. The NI Executive agreed on Monday that theatres and concert venues could reopen from 18:00 BST on Tuesday. Actors Sophie McGibbon and Dylan Breen said their first live performance since lockdown would "feel like Christmas". The venue will be operating at a third of capacity and head of customer services Julie McKegney said the industry had "been waiting for this news since March 2020".
And there's more...
Covid rules have been changing across parts of the UK so here is a guide to the current advice in five different south Asian languages courtesy of BBC Asian Network.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
