Fully-jabbed from EU and US could avoid quarantine
Senior cabinet ministers are to discuss allowing fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US to avoid quarantine when they arrive in England.
A review of the rules is due by 31 July - the second date in the Department for Transport's plan for a safe return to international travel.
Sources said the isolation exemption was likely to be discussed at the Covid Operations meeting on Wednesday
But they said a decision on whether to proceed will not necessarily be taken.
Downing Street and the Department for Transport declined to comment on newspaper reports the government would go ahead with the plan.