Covid: No quarantine for fully jabbed US and EU travellers to England
By Francesca Gillett
BBC News
- Published
People who are fully vaccinated from the EU and US will not need to quarantine when arriving in England, the BBC has been told.
Currently, people who have been fully vaccinated in the UK do not have to isolate when travelling from countries on the amber list, except from France.
But that exemption did not apply to people vaccinated outside the UK.
The government's Covid Operations committee met earlier and made the decision.
More details will be released later on Wednesday. It is not yet known when the change will come in - and whether the other UK nations will adopt the rule change.
Earlier, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said talks on travel were taking place between the four nations.
The travel industry had been pushing for the change in the rules so that people living abroad can more easily come to the UK for holidays or to visit loved ones.
"At the moment we're in this slightly ridiculous situation where if I'm on a plane from Spain, because I'm lucky enough to have had two jabs, once we get to the UK I just wander off, no problem," said travel expert Simon Calder.
"But the person sitting next to me, who happens to have had their vaccinations in Spain, not in the UK, has to go and sit in a room for 10 days. Doesn't make sense."
However, although they will be able to avoid quarantine in England, US citizens are urged not to travel to the UK by their country's health protection agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And the US border is currently closed to the UK, as well as many other countries, except for US citizens.
The UK and US have set up a taskforce to discuss a travel corridor, although earlier this week the White House said it had no plans to lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for non-Americans.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC on Wednesday that "we're talking to them the whole time".
'It's critical': The people who want the rule change
Isabelle, 56, lives in France and her partner John lives in Kent. Because of the travel rules, the last time she saw him was at Christmas.
As a teacher, she said she could go to England during the summer holidays but would have to quarantine for 10 days.
"What's the difference between a double-vaccinated French person or Spanish person or British person?" she told the BBC. "There is none. We are using the same vaccines everywhere, so what is the difference?"
France is on the amber list but is currently subject to tougher rules - with quarantine required for UK travellers even if they are fully vaccinated.
Freddie Julius runs tour company Tourist England which puts on trips for overseas visitors. He said around 80% of his customers are from the US and EU and "over the last 18 months we've seen almost none".
He said changing the rules to allow vaccinated tourists to visit without quarantining would be "critical for the revival of the inbound tourism sector".
But he told the BBC any change needed to be lasting, adding: "The constant easing and tightening of restrictions have made it almost impossible to plan ahead, both for tour companies and tourists."
Earlier, Labour's shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said a decision on opening up to fully vaccinated EU and US travellers should only be made when the scientific advice says it is safe.
"We need to learn to live with Covid," he said - but that "we don't know what new variants brought in" could undermine the vaccine rollout.
Labour is calling for an "international vaccine passport" where agreement is reached with countries like America, Canada and the EU, he said.
The aviation industry including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Heathrow Airport has been calling for the change after carrying out a 10-day trial of checking the vaccination status of passengers.
The companies said 99% of documents were verified correctly during the trial, which involved about 250 fully-vaccinated participants from the US, the Caribbean and Europe, travelling to Heathrow.
