Covid-19: Jabs prevented 60,000 deaths analysis shows, as pings hit new record

The number of self-isolation alerts sent by the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales has risen to a new record of 689,313 in the week up to 21 July. That's an increase of more than 70,000 compared with the previous week. If you are "pinged" by the app you are advised - but not legally obliged - to self-isolate for 10 days. No 10 said it appreciated the impact of the so-called "pingdemic" and said there were 260 testing sites open to allow pinged critical workers avoid isolation. The prime minister's official spokesman said the government was working to set up another 800 and after that, 1,200 more sites would be opened "over the coming days".