Covid-19: Pregnancy jab plea and nightclubs start asking for Covid pass

Out of about 600,000 pregnant women in England, 50,000 of them have been given one vaccine dose, 20,000 are double-jabbed, and 171 unvaccinated expectant mothers have been admitted to hospital in three months. The numbers are approximate but the data is causing concern as, while uncommon, severe illness with Covid-19 is more likely in later pregnancy. It has prompted the chief midwife for England to tell healthcare professionals they have "a responsibility to proactively encourage pregnant women" to get vaccinated.