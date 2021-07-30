Covid-19: One in four coronavirus patients in hospital for other reasons, and surge in Japan
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.
1. Hospital Covid data
The latest NHS data for England suggests 23% of Covid infections in hospital - or nearly one in four - were patients admitted for other reasons. The government says the new data will help scientists to track to what extent vaccines are reducing severe Covid. It denies that NHS pressures were previously overstated by counting all patients testing positive, regardless of the reason for hospital admission. The Department for Health and Social Care says this measure is still "the most important" because of the impact Covid-positive patients have on NHS capacity and workforce pressure.
2. Hunt for certainty over cases
Our health correspondent James Gallagher considers how a flurry of data on the spread of Covid has not resolved debates about the state of the pandemic in the UK. The dramatic drop in daily cases, reported widely over the past week, has not yet been backed up by other key methods that track the virus. But equally, there is no sign of a resurgence in cases linked to the lifting of restrictions on 19 July. It will still take more time to get a clear picture of exactly what is going on. Read more of his analysis here.
3. Starmer on isolation rules
Labour is calling on the government to bring forward the date on which double-jabbed people will no longer be told to self-isolate in England. Sir Keir Starmer wants to bring England in to line with Wales, which confirmed on Thursday that isolation rules would be eased on 7 August. He says it has been "a summer of chaos" for families and businesses. Downing Street says keeping quarantine requirements until 16 August gives more time for vaccinations. Here's a reminder of how the NHS Test and Trace system works.
4. Covid surge widens Japan's emergency
Japan is extending a state of emergency in Tokyo as well as expanding it to new regions as the Olympic Games host faces a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has warned that infections are spreading at an unprecedented rate and has urged the country to watch the Games from home. New cases are being fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant. Our Reality Check team looks at whether Japan has Covid under control.
5. Have we lost dancing for good?
Not all clubs have survived this pandemic, so what next for the ones which have? Clubs in England have reopened nearly 500 days after they were forced to shut in March 2020. BBC Newsbeat follows Jax Jones, Hot Since 82, Yousef and Arielle Free as dance music fights back.
Here's a reminder of the rules of entry for some holiday hotspots including Spain and Portugal.
