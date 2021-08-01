Tom Daley knits while watching Olympic springboard final
By Victoria Lindrea
BBC News
- Published
Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has been spotted knitting on camera while watching the women's 3m springboard final in Tokyo.
Social media was deluged with images of the 27-year-old, wearing his Team GB kit and obligatory mask, wielding needles and purple wool in the spectator stands.
The moment came ahead of the third round of dives, shortly after China's Shi Tingmao completed her second dive, cementing her lead.
"There's Tom Daley - he's got his knitting needles out," said the BBC commentator, during live coverage on Sunday morning.
"What do you reckon he's crafting there? I wonder who he's making that purple concoction for?"
The knitting appeared to be some sort of hat, with a cream trim - and may be intended for his young son, Robbie - although Tom himself has yet to comment on his latest creation.
'Little cosy'
The British diver, who won his first Olympic gold alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform event last Monday, has called knitting "his secret weapon".
Earlier in the week, he showed off "a little cosy" which he had knitted for his gold medal "to stop it getting scratched". The pouch is emblazoned with the Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other.
"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching," he told followers on his Instagram knitting page madewithlovebytomdaley.
The dedicated page has 100,000 followers and is a platform for Tom's many woolly creations.
Sunday's knitting antics quickly found their way onto Twitter, with a pinned post on the official Olympics feed and another on Team GB.
Nothing to see here - just @TomDaley1994 having a knit at the diving 🧶#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/TzDETYW28a— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 1, 2021
Making use of the downtime between dives, while keeping his eye on the action, Tom's crafting even merited attention in the Chinese press.
“He is so adorable!” Chinese netizens amused as British diver #TomDaley knits sweater on the sidelines of the @Tokyo2020 #OlympicGameshttps://t.co/ahdg8WLkJO— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 1, 2021
And unsurprisingly, given his quasi-celebrity status, Tom's knitting cameo found many admirers - notably from Italy.
"I have a new idol," wrote one fan.
Credo che da oggi ho un nuovo idolo #tomdaley https://t.co/RnTDdZAbia— Lai. (@ziaaLai) August 1, 2021
"Does the perfect man exist? Yes" - agreed another.
Esiste l'uomo perfetto?— Davi De (@davided81) August 1, 2021
SI.#TomDaley #GiochiOlimpici #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/PAYMmHt8bF
Others suggested the British medallist may have started a new trend - and haberdasheries everywhere should be poised for a mad dash of wannabe knitters.
And suddenly knitting needle sales went up faster than when Kate Middleton wears a high street branded dress#bbcolympics #tomdaley #Diving https://t.co/TrZSZhZlbm— Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) August 1, 2021
Amazing isn’t he! #TomDaley pic.twitter.com/A4eLFWxxDD— Dorothy Brown (@Brackens1) August 1, 2021
Tom Daley of Great Britain in the audience is also knitting at this moment, which makes me like him even more!#Tokyo2020 #tomdaley #knitting https://t.co/RcP2MF4hGU— ひららん/骨髄移植した人 (@hiraran00) August 1, 2021
Tom's diving career began when he was a fresh-faced 14-year-old at Beijing 2008, with Tokyo marking his fourth Olympic Games.
Today, 20 years after his Olympic debut, he has an army of eight million social media followers, is married to an Oscar-winning Hollywood screenwriter and is globally recognised as an LGBT+ spokesperson.
Monday's gold medal success saw him become the first British diver to win three Olympic medals, having won two Bronze medals previously.
As part of Covid restrictions, Olympic athletes are required to leave the Japanese capital within 48 hours of their event - but Tom still has one dive left to do, which explains why he is hanging around the Aquatics Centre.
The individual 10m platform event is the last in the diving programme in Tokyo, with preliminaries held on Friday 6 August and the final taking place on Saturday 7 August.
Sunday's knitting, which Tom has described as "part of my mindfulness routine", is hopefully keeping his fingers busy and his mind clear ahead of the next challenge.